Man taken to hospital after being struck by tractor-trailer in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Wednesday, June 22, 2022 9:57PM EDT
A man has been injured after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Brampton on Wednesday night.
Peel police said it happened on private property in the area of Devon Road and Intermodal Drive, east of Airport Road, just after 8:30 p.m.
The man was transported to a trauma centre, police said. There is no immediate word on his condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.