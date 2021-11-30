Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle at west-end intersection
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end.
Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Humberview Road, in the Lambton-Baby Point area, at around 5:20 p.m.
Police said a man was struck by a vehicle in the intersection. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The exact circumstances of the incident are not yet known.