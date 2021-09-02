Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 10:42PM EDT
A male pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue around 10 p.m. for a collision.
Toronto paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.