Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Tuesday, October 25, 2022 11:30PM EDT
A man in his 20s has been injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.
Peel police said it happened in the area of Rathburn Road West and Duke of York Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m.
The man was taken to a local hospital, and there is no word on his condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.