Man taken to hospital after being thrown from motorcycle in North York
Police are investigating a motorcycle collision in North York. (Submitted/Ezra Cole)
Published Sunday, April 4, 2021 8:07PM EDT
A man is seriously injured after being thrown from a motorcycle following a collision in North York.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Boulevard and Wilson Avenue before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say two motorcycles collided, and a man was ejected from his bike.
Paramedics say the victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.