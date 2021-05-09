Man taken to hospital after collision involving motorcycle in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Sunday, May 9, 2021 5:26PM EDT
A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.
Peel police said a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Tacc Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 5 p.m.
The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Winston Churchill Boulevard is closed in both directions between Erin Centre Boulevard and Thomas Street.