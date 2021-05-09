A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.

Peel police said a motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Tacc Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 5 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Winston Churchill Boulevard is closed in both directions between Erin Centre Boulevard and Thomas Street.