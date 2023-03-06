Man taken to hospital after daylight shooting in Brampton
Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)
Published Monday, March 6, 2023 3:59PM EST
A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the area of Mayfield Road and Inder Heights Drive just after 3 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a man with gun shot wounds who was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.
Police say a male suspect was seen fleeing the area, possibly in a vehicle. No description has been released.