A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Mayfield Road and Inder Heights Drive just after 3 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with gun shot wounds who was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

Police say a male suspect was seen fleeing the area, possibly in a vehicle. No description has been released.