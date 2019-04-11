Man taken to hospital after falling down elevator shaft in scooter downtown
A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 11:07AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 11, 2019 11:49AM EDT
Firefighters say a man is lucky to be alive after falling down an elevator shaft with his scooter at a residential highrise building downtown.
Firefighters were called to an apartment building at 248 Simcoe Street, in the area of Dundas Street West and University Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m.
According to Platoon Chief Kevin Aucoin, the man fell about 45-50 feet from the third floor to a basement level.
“I was surprised someone falling from that height wasn’t killed in that shaft. So lucky he’s alive, for sure,” Aucoin said.
Aucoin said the man suffered a broken leg, but remained conscious throughout the ordeal.
Toronto Paramedic Services transported the man to a trauma centre after he was rescued from the bottom of the elevator shaft.
There is no word so far on how he fell.