

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Firefighters say a man is lucky to be alive after falling down an elevator shaft with his scooter at a residential highrise building downtown.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building at 248 Simcoe Street, in the area of Dundas Street West and University Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m.

According to Platoon Chief Kevin Aucoin, the man fell about 45-50 feet from the third floor to a basement level.

“I was surprised someone falling from that height wasn’t killed in that shaft. So lucky he’s alive, for sure,” Aucoin said.

Aucoin said the man suffered a broken leg, but remained conscious throughout the ordeal.

Toronto Paramedic Services transported the man to a trauma centre after he was rescued from the bottom of the elevator shaft.

There is no word so far on how he fell.