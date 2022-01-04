Man taken to hospital after reports of falling debris at Yorkville construction site
Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022 6:15PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 4, 2022 6:39PM EST
A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after concrete reportedly fell from a construction site in Yorkville.
It happened at Yonge and Cumberland streets Tuesday evening.
Toronto Paramedic Services said a man in his 30s was transported to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Yonge Street was closed between Bloor and Cumberland streets due to the incident, but has since reopened.
Toronto police said the Ministry of Labour is investigating.