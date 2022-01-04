A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after concrete reportedly fell from a construction site in Yorkville.

It happened at Yonge and Cumberland streets Tuesday evening.

Toronto Paramedic Services said a man in his 30s was transported to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Yonge Street was closed between Bloor and Cumberland streets due to the incident, but has since reopened.

Toronto police said the Ministry of Labour is investigating.