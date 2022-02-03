Man taken to hospital after shooting in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Thursday, February 3, 2022 11:24PM EST
Peel police are investigating a shooting in Brampton Thursday night that left a man injured.
It happened in the area of Queen Street and Rutherford Road just after 10:30 p.m.
Police said when they arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
He was transported to the hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police said suspects fled the area. No suspect information has been released.