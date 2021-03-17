Man taken to hospital after shooting in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating a shooting on Scarlett Road, south of Lawrence Avenue West, that left one man injured. (CTV News/Peter Muscat)
A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Etobicoke.
Toronto police were called to the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court, south of Lawrence Avenue West, Wednesday evening for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.