Man taken to hospital after shooting in Etobicoke
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Friday, January 7, 2022 10:39PM EST
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.
It happened near a gym in the area of The West Mall and Dundas Street West around 10:15 p.m. on Friday.
When police arrived, they located one person suffering from gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition.
No suspect information is immediately available, but police said a black car that may be involved fled the area.