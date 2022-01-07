A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

It happened near a gym in the area of The West Mall and Dundas Street West around 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

When police arrived, they located one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition.

No suspect information is immediately available, but police said a black car that may be involved fled the area.