A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a shooting in North York.

Toronto police were called to Arlstan Drive, in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West, shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics said the victim has been transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also found several shell casings at the scene.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Dufferin St & Finch Ave W

- police o/s

- confirmed shooting

- officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound

- injuries appear serious

- @TorontoMedics o/s - tending to victim

- officers have also located several casings on scene#GO665928

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 11, 2021

This is the fourth shooting in North York in the last 24 hours.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls for the sound of gunshots in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Officers located shell casings, but no victims were found.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Jane St & Sheppard Ave W

- police o/s

- confirmed firearm discharge

- officers located multiple casings in the area

- no reported injuries/victims

- witnesses advised people scattering, vehicle fleeing the area

- ongoing investigation#GO665802

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 11, 2021

Police were in the same area Saturday evening also for a shooting that left a man in his 40s with life-threatening injuries. His condition has since stabilized.

Officers were called 15 minutes later to a parking garage near Jane Street and Finch Avenue for reports of shots fired.

A man in his 30s was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said it is too early to determine whether the two shootings on Saturday, which were less than three kilometres apart, were connected.