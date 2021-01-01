Man taken to hospital after shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair
Published Friday, January 1, 2021 10:42PM EST
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Glenholme and Conway avenues around 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information.