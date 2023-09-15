Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Christie Pits Park
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Friday, September 15, 2023 10:07PM EDT
A stabbing at Christie Pits Park has left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the park at Bloor Street West and Christie Street at around 9:40 p.m. Friday.
Police say they located a male victim with a stab wound. He has been taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.