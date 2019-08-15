Man taken to hospital after stabbing at park in Ajax
Police tape is pictured at Lord Durham Park in Ajax following a stabbing Wednesday August 14, 2019. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 6:31AM EDT
A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being stabbed at a park in Ajax late Wednesday night.
It happened in Lord Durham Park on Burcher Road at around 11:30 p.m.
Police said officers, the K-9 Unit and a police helicopter were searching for two suspects.