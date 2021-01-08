Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Etobicoke
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 7:57PM EST
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a plaza in Etobicoke Friday evening.
Toronto police were called to a sore in the area of Finch Avenue West and Albion Road just after 7 p.m.
Police say an altercation between two men led to one of them being stabbed.
Toronto paramedics transported the victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say one person has been taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered.