A stabbing in Flemingdon Park Sunday evening left a man seriously injured, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of St. Dennis Road and Deauville Lane, east of Don Mills Road, around 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a man with a stab wound.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.