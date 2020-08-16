

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood Sunday night.

It happened on Cherrylawn Avenue and Millport Drive, in the area of Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West, around 10:20 p.m.

Police said they located a man with stab wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect information has been released.