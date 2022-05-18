Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Mississauga
Published Wednesday, May 18, 2022 6:45PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Mississauga, Peel paramedics say.
It occurred in the area of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East just after 5:30 p.m.
Paramedics said the man was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
One person was subsequently taken into custody, Peel police said. They added that they are not looking for other suspects.