Man taken to hospital after stabbing in North York
Published Friday, November 18, 2022 6:28PM EST
A man has been injured after being stabbed in North York on Friday.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Flint Road and Martin Ross Avenue, west of Dufferin Street, for a stabbing.
When they arrived, officers located a victim with injuries. He was subsequently taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said one person was taken into custody.