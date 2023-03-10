Man taken to hospital after stabbing in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Friday, March 10, 2023 7:22PM EST
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in North York on Friday evening.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to a plaza in the area of Finch Avenue West and Ardwick Boulevard, east of Islington Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they located a man with serious injuries and paramedics rushed him to the hospital.
There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police said they are looking for a male suspect described as under six-foot-tall, has a white or olive complexion with a chin-strap beard and short hair.
He was last seen wearing an orange construction jacket.