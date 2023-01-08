A man has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Parkdale Sunday evening.

Police say it happened in the area of Queen Street West and Dowling Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers responded to reports that someone had been stabbed in the area and located an adult male victim with stab wounds who was transported to hospital.

Police have not released any further information about the victim or the extent of his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time, however police say that officers are on scene, investigating.