A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing near the Christie Pits neighbourhood.

Toronto police say they were called for a stabbing in the area of Bloor Street West and Shaw Street, east of Ossington Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m.

There was reportedly a fight, and one person got stabbed, police say.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, and paramedics shortly transported him to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police are searching for a suspect described as a white male with brown hair last seen wearing a black jacket with white fur lining, a grey sweater, grey track pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Police say he was also seen carrying a luggage.