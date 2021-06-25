Man taken to hospital after stabbing outside downtown Toronto hotel
Police are investigating a stabbing in front of a hotel in downtown Toronto.
Share:
Published Friday, June 25, 2021 9:17PM EDT
A stabbing in front of a downtown Toronto hotel Friday evening sent a man in his 30s to hospital, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Elm and Yonge Streets, north of Dundas Street, just before 8:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say they transported the victim to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police have not released suspect information.