Man taken to hospital after struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Thursday, September 23, 2021 11:18PM EDT
A man was hospitalized Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Peel police say it happened at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Mavis Road just after 10 p.m.
The male pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.