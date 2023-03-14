A man is in hospital after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a hydro pole in Brampton on Tuesday night.

Peel police were called to the area of McLaughlin Road North and Red Maple Drive at 9:48 p.m. for reports that a single vehicle had crashed into a pole.

A man was located and transported to a hospital by ambulance, police say. The extent of his injuries is unknown and it’s unclear whether or not the man was the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision.

Police say the crash caused a power line to fall onto the roadway and are advising drivers to use alternate routes.

McLaughlin Road North is closed in both directions at Red Maple Drive.