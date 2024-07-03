One person has been taken to the hospital following a highrise fire in Moss Park Wednesday evening.

Toronto Fire said crews were called to an apartment building on Sherbourne Street, north of Queen Street West, shortly before 10 p.m.

When they arrived, crews encountered heavy smoke and active fire in a unit on the 11th floor. Video shows smoke coming out of a window.

Toronto Fire said the blaze was extinguished a short time later, and crews were working to clear the smoke out of the building.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that a man in his 50s was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and a second person was assessed at the scene.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.