Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Newmarket Sunday afternoon that left a man seriously injured.

The collision occurred in the area of Wilstead and Davis drives just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

York Regional Police said a pedestrian was crossing Wilstead Drive when he was hit by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene southbound on Wilstead Drive.

It is described as a dark-coloured four-door sedan with damage to the front bumper, the hood, the windshield and/or the roof.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact police at 1-800-830-0303 ext. 7100/7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.