

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, was struck at Kennedy Road and Indian Summer Trail at around 2:20 p.m.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, Peel Paramedic Services said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection is partially closed as police investigate.