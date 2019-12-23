Man taken to hospital with head injury after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 3:06PM EST
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
The man, believed to be in his 70s, was struck at Kennedy Road and Indian Summer Trail at around 2:20 p.m.
He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, Peel Paramedic Services said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The intersection is partially closed as police investigate.