Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in North York
An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Share:
Published Friday, September 8, 2023 10:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 8, 2023 10:49PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York Friday evening.
The collision happened near Victoria Park Avenue and Biggin Court, north of Eglinton Avenue, shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Toronto police say the man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.