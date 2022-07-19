Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following stabbing in downtown Toronto
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Published Tuesday, July 19, 2022 10:14PM EDT
Toronto police say a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in the city’s downtown on Tuesday night.
Police said the incident happened in the Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West area at 9: 20 p.m.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital due to the serious injuries.
Police said they have closed the northbound and southbound lanes on Bathurst Street due to the investigation.