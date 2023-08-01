A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in North York on Tuesday night.

Toronto police say the received reports of multiple gunshots just after 10 p.m. in the Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive area.

Upon arrival, first responders located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information has been released at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police say there are a number of road closures in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.