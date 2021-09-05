Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after North York shooting
Published Sunday, September 5, 2021 9:37PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 5, 2021 9:37PM EDT
A shooting in North York Sunday evening has left one man seriously injured.
Toronto police were called to the Jane Street and Shoreham Drive area just before 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Officers arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics say the victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.