

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision in the Junction early Sunday morning.

It happened on Dundas Street West near Runnymede Road at around 4:45 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the two vehicles were both heading eastbound when one of them attempted to pass the other.

The passing vehicle then reportedly made contact with other vehicle and rolled over.

On Sunday morning both vehicles could be seen in the intersection of Dundas Street west and Gilmour Avenue amidst a wide field of debris.

One of them, a white sedan, appeared to have significant rear-end damage while the other, a black sedan, was on its roof nearby.

Members of the Toronto Police accident reconstruction team are currently investigating at the scene.

Police say that no charges have been laid in connection with the collision at this point.

Dundas Street West is closed in both directions at Gilmour Avenue.