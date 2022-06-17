Man taken to trauma centre after stabbing in Mississauga
Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)
Share:
Published Friday, June 17, 2022 10:51AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 17, 2022 10:52AM EDT
A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after being stabbed in Mississauga Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
At around 5 a.m., police responded to reports of a person who was stabbed near Creditview and Britannia roads.
A man in his 20s was located with a stab wound and taken to a trauma centre, Peel paramedics said.
Police said his injuries were non-life threatening.
No suspect information has been released at this point in time.
Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact 11 Division at (905) 453-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).