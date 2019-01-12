

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the city’s east end overnight.

Police were first called to the Eglinton and Victoria park avenues area for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located multiple shell casings but could not find any victims.

A short time later police were made aware that a male had shown up in hospital with gunshot wounds.

They say that they are still working to determine whether the male’s injuries resulted from the earlier shooting.

No arrests have been made at this point.