Man takes himself to hospital after reported shooting in east end
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 7:44AM EST
A man walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the city’s east end overnight.
Police were first called to the Eglinton and Victoria park avenues area for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located multiple shell casings but could not find any victims.
A short time later police were made aware that a male had shown up in hospital with gunshot wounds.
They say that they are still working to determine whether the male’s injuries resulted from the earlier shooting.
No arrests have been made at this point.