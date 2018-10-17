

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





A 20-year-old Toronto man and a 16-year-old boy are facing attempted murder charges after another man was shot in the chest during a dispute that occurred in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood last month.

Investigators say that on Sept. 19 at about 7 p.m. a 26-year-old male victim was near a library in the area of Finch Avenue West and Tobermory Drive, when he became involved in an argument with another man.

A short time later, a 16-year-old boy became involved in the argument and allegedly drew a handgun.

Investigators say the boy fired one shot, striking the 26-year-old in the chest.

The boy then fled the scene on foot.

Investigators say they later learned the identity of both suspects and sought warrants to search four locations associated to them.

Police said that one search yielded “distinctive clothing worn at the time of the shooting,” while they allegedly found a loaded handgun and a large amount of marijuana during another search.

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old suspect identified as Christopher Palmer was arrested and charged, along with a 16-year-old boy who cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both are facing charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharge firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a loaded firearm.

Palmer appeared in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday morning, while the boy appeared in Youth Court at 311 Jarvis Street on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100.