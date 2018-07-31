

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are appealing to the public for information after a man and a teenage girl were found suffering from severe head injuries in a downtown park on Monday morning.

The two were located in a park in the area of King and Church streets at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the victims, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were unconscious when they were rushed to hospital from the scene.

It was later determined that they had suffered very serious head injuries.

Police have not provided an update on their current condition.

An aggravated assault investigation has been launched but police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.