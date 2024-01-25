Man threatens security with knife in armed robbery, police look for suspect
Police are looking to identify this man, who allegedly robbed a store in North York with a knife on Dec. 10, 2023. (Toronto Regional Police).
Published Thursday, January 25, 2024 10:55AM EST
Police are looking to identify a man who robbed a store in North York last month while armed with a knife.
According to police, the suspect selected a variety of goods at the store near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, and did not pay. When security attempted to arrest him, the suspect allegedly threatened store security with a knife and fled the scene on foot.
He is described as being approximately five feet to five-foot-five in height with a thin build, short brown hair and a beard. Police say that he was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, a light coloured hoodie, and a black and white hat with “Canada” written on it.
Images of the suspect have been released.