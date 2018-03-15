

The Canadian Press





AJAX, Ont. - Police say a 29-year-old man will appear in court this morning where he will likely be charged with three counts of second degree murder in connection with the deaths of a woman and two teens in southern Ontario.

Officers found the bodies of a 39-year-old woman and her 15-year-old son in an Ajax, Ont., home Wednesday.

Police say a 13-year-old girl, who was found in the home alive but critically injured, died in hospital.

Police have not released the names of the deceased or the suspect, but say the 29-year-old man is believed to have been in a romantic relationship with the woman.

Officers say the man is not the father of the two teens and did not live with the family.

The president of a Toronto minor hockey organization identified the 15-year-old boy as Roy Pejcinovski, a star goalie with the major bantam Don Mills Flyers.