

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in the city’s Beach Triangle neighbourhood.

It happened on Kingston Road, between Columbine Avenue and Dundas Street East, at around 4 a.m.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. His injuries, police say, are now believed to be minor.

He is facing an impaired driving charge, Const. Clint Stibbe confirmed.

Kingston Road was shut down in the area for a few hours on Tuesday morning.