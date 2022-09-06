A man has been transported to hospital after being stabbed in Toronto late Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS), a man was stabbed in the abdomen just after 5 p.m. on St. Clair West and Lansdowne avenues.

The victim has been transported to hospital and emergency officials remain on scene, police say.

At this time, police say there is no suspect description.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact TPS' 13 Division at (416) 808-1300.