Man transported to hospital in life-threatening condition following fire in Scarborough
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Sunday, June 18, 2023 2:23PM EDT
First responders are on scene following a fire near the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Ling Road.
Police said they received the call for a fire at around 1:40 p.m.
One man has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police have said to expect road closures in the area. This is an ongoing investigation.