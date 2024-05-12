Man trapped in car for nearly 45 minutes following North York collision: police
Toronto Fire crews on the scene of a collision where a man struck a parked car and hydro pole on May 11, 2024. (David Ritchie / CP24)
Published Sunday, May 12, 2024 9:55AM EDT
A male driver was trapped in his vehicle for nearly 45 minutes after colliding with a parked car and hydro pole on Saturday night.
Police say that the crash happened at 11:45 p.m. on Yonge Street north of Steeles Avenue. The driver became trapped inside the vehicle before emergency response crews arrived. He was extracted in under an hour and transported to hospital by paramedics with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
York Regional Police are investigating. The cause of the collision is unknown.