A male driver was trapped in his vehicle for nearly 45 minutes after colliding with a parked car and hydro pole on Saturday night.

Police say that the crash happened at 11:45 p.m. on Yonge Street north of Steeles Avenue. The driver became trapped inside the vehicle before emergency response crews arrived. He was extracted in under an hour and transported to hospital by paramedics with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

York Regional Police are investigating. The cause of the collision is unknown.