A man who tried to access Drake’s Bridle Path mansion earlier this week returned to the property Saturday and was apprehended again for allegedly trespassing, Toronto police say.

In an email to CP24, Const. Cindy Chung said the man went back to the rapper’s residence near Park Lane Circle and Post Road this afternoon “to get his bike.”

Officers received a call at the property around 1:30 p.m. for a trespasser.

A video shared with CP24 shows a person on the ground with their hands behind their back, surrounded by security guards.

Chung said when officers arrived, they escorted the man off the property and gave him a provincial offences ticket under the Trespass to Property Act.

She confirmed that the man was the same person who got into an altercation with security guards on the property last Thursday. According to Toronto paramedics, he was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the third reported incident at Drake’s North York home since Tuesday morning’s shooting outside of the front gates that left a security guard seriously injured.

Police said the suspects in the shooting fled in a vehicle, yet no descriptions have been released. Investigators have indicated that they had obtained security footage that shows the shooting, but they have not released it yet.

Meanwhile, the rapper has not publicly addressed the shooting, which occurred amid his “rap beef” with California rapper Kendrick Lamar. Police have said it was too early in the investigation to determine if the feud is linked to the shooting.