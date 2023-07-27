Three suspects, one of whom is just 12 years old, have been arrested and charged in connection with a sports trading cards heist in Vaughan.

Police say that they were called to a business on Langstaff Road for a report of a robbery just after 5 p.m. on June 29.

Investigators said a trio of suspects entered the premises and “ordered the employees into the backroom area.” They then allegedly filled garbage bags with sports trading cards.

The victims told police that they believed that the suspects may have had a firearm.

For weeks there were no arrests in the case.

However, York Regional Police said they recently learned that one of the suspects was trying to sell the stolen sports cards throughout the GTA.

On July 20, that suspect was arrested outside of a business in Burlington.

Police said during that arrest, he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Officers also allegedly seized a “substantial” amount of stolen property.

A search warrant was then executed at an address in Toronto, where stolen sports cards were recovered, YRP said.

Oluwaseum Ojo, 25, of Toronto, has been charged with possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, robbery, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime and obstruct peace officer.

York Regional Police said Ojo was on parole for unrelated charges and on two firearms prohibitions at the time of the offences and also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to abide by the conditions of his release order.

On July 26, the two other outstanding suspects turned themselves in at YRP’s #4 District police station.

A 12-year-old and a 16-year-old youth, both of Toronto, have both been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.