Toronto police are investigating after one person walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Friday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police were notified that a gunshot victim made their way to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was initially not known where exactly the individual was shot, but police later confirmed that they located the scene in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.