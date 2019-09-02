Man walks into Mississauga hospital with gunshot wound
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 12:08PM EDT
Police are investigating the circumstances that led a 20-year-old Brampton man to head to hospital suffering from a gunshot wound in Mississauga on Monday morning.
Peel Regional Police said they came into contact with the man at 6:35 a.m. Monday in the area of Queensway and Hurontario streets.
He was making his way into a nearby hospital when officers located him.
His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Investigators are working to determine where his shooting took place.