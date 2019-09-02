

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are investigating the circumstances that led a 20-year-old Brampton man to head to hospital suffering from a gunshot wound in Mississauga on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they came into contact with the man at 6:35 a.m. Monday in the area of Queensway and Hurontario streets.

He was making his way into a nearby hospital when officers located him.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators are working to determine where his shooting took place.