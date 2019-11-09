

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 30-year-old man has been transported to hospital after walking into a North York police station with a gunshot wound this afternoon.

Police say the man arrived at 12 Division located at 200 Trethewey Drive shortly after 3 p.m, suffering serious injuries from a shooting that occurred earlier.

Police do not know where the shooting occurred.

The police station has been taped off and under lockdown while police investigate.

Police are currently investigating and have not released suspect information.

Currently there is a road closure at Todd Baylis Boulevard at Industry Street, and Trethewey Drive and Black Creek Drive.